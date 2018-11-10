The Sabres traded Fedun to the Stars on Saturday in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports, adding that Fedun will start out with AHL Texas.

Fedun is a depth defenseman who's moving on to his fifth NHL club since debuting with the Oilers in the 2013-14 season. He's accumulated two goals, 13 assists and 22 PIM over 46 career contests with stops in San Jose and Vancouver along the way.