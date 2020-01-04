Fedun skated 9:47 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Fedun entered the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20 in place of the injured John Klingberg (lower body). If Klingberg is out for an extended time, Fedun could see a regular spot in the lineup, although the Stars could opt to call up Joel Hanley from AHL Texas for defensive depth if necessary. Fedun has nine points and 37 shots on goal in 24 outings this year.