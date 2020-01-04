Stars' Taylor Fedun: Enters lineup Friday
Fedun skated 9:47 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Fedun entered the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20 in place of the injured John Klingberg (lower body). If Klingberg is out for an extended time, Fedun could see a regular spot in the lineup, although the Stars could opt to call up Joel Hanley from AHL Texas for defensive depth if necessary. Fedun has nine points and 37 shots on goal in 24 outings this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.