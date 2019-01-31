Stars' Taylor Fedun: First point in ten games
Fedun collected an assist on the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory against Buffalo on Wednesday.
Fedun was able to collect his first point of the new year on a Jaime Benn first-period goal. The 30-year-old now sits at two goals and five assists for the campaign following the helper Wednesday. With those numbers, Fedun offers very limited fantasy value.
