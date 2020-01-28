Fedun could be spending more time as a healthy scratch going forward, as the Stars are carrying eight healthy defensemen on the roster.

According to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, the Stars will likely have eight blueliners going forward. Fedun has already struggled to get playing time even with injuries to virtually all of the other defensemen at various points this season. When the team is fully healthy, Fedun is only good for defensive depth. He's amassed nine points, 40 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 27 contests, but his inconsistent role makes the 31-year-old a no-go for fantasy owners.