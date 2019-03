Fedun has assists in consecutive games and three points in his last 13 appearances.

The journeyman blueliner has 10 points in 40 games this season, both of which are career highs for the 30-year-old. However, in his last two games, he has skated under 10 minutes as the sixth defenseman for the Stars. There are other options for the team in Julius Honka and Jamie Oleksiak, but Fedun's recent production may help to keep him in the lineup. He is not a factor in fantasy.