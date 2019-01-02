Fedun (illness) skated on the third defensive pairing Wednesday morning and will play tonight versus New Jersey, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fedun sat out Dallas' last game with an illness, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Wednesday against the Devils. With just six points in 17 games, Fedun offers little fantasy value and can probably be ignored in most formats. That said, his return will surely be welcomed by the Stars who are without both Marc Methot (lower body) and Stephen Johns (head).