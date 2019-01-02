Stars' Taylor Fedun: On track to return Wednesday
Fedun (illness) skated on the third defensive pairing Wednesday morning and will play tonight versus New Jersey, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Fedun sat out Dallas' last game with an illness, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Wednesday against the Devils. With just six points in 17 games, Fedun offers little fantasy value and can probably be ignored in most formats. That said, his return will surely be welcomed by the Stars who are without both Marc Methot (lower body) and Stephen Johns (head).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...