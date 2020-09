Fedun (undisclosed) will once again be on the shelf for Saturday's Game 4 versus Vegas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fedun will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury. The Edmonton native was pointless in his previous 11 outings, so few fantasy players will even notice Fedun is out of the lineup. In his stead, Joel Hanley should continue to log minutes on the third pairing.