Fedun registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Fedun has a goal and an assist in his last two outings. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to eight points and 29 shots on goal through 20 appearances this season. It's modest production, and with just 11 hits and 16 blocked shots, he's not going to interest fantasy owners outside of deep formats.