Fedun put up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Fedun had the primary helper on Alexander Radulov's second-period tally, which sparked the Stars' comeback. Skating on the third pairing, Fedun has provided a little offense from the blue line with five assists in 11 games. He was partnered with Joel Hanley in Tuesday's contest, as Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) was unavailable.

