Stars' Taylor Fedun: Posts assist
Fedun put up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Fedun had the primary helper on Alexander Radulov's second-period tally, which sparked the Stars' comeback. Skating on the third pairing, Fedun has provided a little offense from the blue line with five assists in 11 games. He was partnered with Joel Hanley in Tuesday's contest, as Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) was unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.