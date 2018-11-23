Fedun was recalled by Dallas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Fedun was acquired recently in a trade with Buffalo. The 30-year-old blueliner, now with his fifth NHL team since debuting in 2013-14, is little besides a depth defenseman who will likely spend most of his time riding the bus in the minors. The Edmonton, Alberta native has split time with the Rochester Americans and Texas Stars of the AHL this season, recording eight points in 12 contests.