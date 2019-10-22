Faksa notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Fedun's long-range shot late in the first period was tipped by Radek Faksa for the Stars' first goal Monday. The defenseman trailed only Alexander Radulov and John Klingberg in shots in the contest. Fedun has produced three assists, a plus-2 rating and 12 shots on goal in eight appearances.