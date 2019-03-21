Stars' Taylor Fedun: Rejoins team
Fedun (personal) is back in Dallas following a death in the family and will suit up versus Colorado on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Fedun is averaging a mere 11:35 of ice time in his previous eight games, but has still managed to notched a trio of points. The Edmonton native will slot into the third pairing, while relegating Jamie Oleksiak to the press box, and should be a mainstay in the lineup down the stretch.
