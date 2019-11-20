Stars' Taylor Fedun: Scores first goal of season
Fedun scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Vancouver.
The 31-year-old deposited his own rebound with just over six minutes left in the second period, staking the Stars to a 3-1 lead. It was Fedun's first goal of the season and only the seventh of his career in 119 NHL games.
