Fedun had to head back to the locker room after taking a puck to the face Saturday against the Penguins, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Fedun was the second Stars player to take a puck to the face in this one, as Esa Lindell had to go to the locker room earlier for the same reason, only to re-emerge wearing extra facial protection. Fedun will hopefully be able to do the same.