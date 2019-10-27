Stars' Taylor Fedun: Second Star to take puck to face
Fedun had to head back to the locker room after taking a puck to the face Saturday against the Penguins, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Fedun was the second Stars player to take a puck to the face in this one, as Esa Lindell had to go to the locker room earlier for the same reason, only to re-emerge wearing extra facial protection. Fedun will hopefully be able to do the same.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.