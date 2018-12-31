Stars' Taylor Fedun: Sidelined with illness
Fedun (illness) will not be in the lineup Monday when his team takes on Montreal, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Fedun absence from Monday's game opens the door for Connor Carrick to make his return to game action following a 29-game absence. Fedun meanwhile has six points in 17 games and will hope to be healthy in time for Dallas' next game Wednesday, at home versus the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...