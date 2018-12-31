Fedun (illness) will not be in the lineup Monday when his team takes on Montreal, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Fedun absence from Monday's game opens the door for Connor Carrick to make his return to game action following a 29-game absence. Fedun meanwhile has six points in 17 games and will hope to be healthy in time for Dallas' next game Wednesday, at home versus the Devils.

More News
Our Latest Stories