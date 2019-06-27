Fedun signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fedun was a solid depth defender for the Stars this season, picking up 11 points in 54 games while posting a plus-2 rating. The veteran blueliner probably won't draw into Dallas' lineup as frequently in 2019-20, but he could still log 20-to-25 appearances as a rotational piece.