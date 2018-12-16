Fedun set up two goals Saturday in a 6-4 road loss to the Avalanche. One assist from the defenseman took place on the penalty kill and the other on the man advantage.

If you recall, the Sabres traded Fedun to the Stars for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick last month. He'd only played in 34 NHL games for Buffalo in the prior two seasons with eight assists representing his point total over that span. While Dallas seems to be tapping into Fedun's two-way potential, it's safe to assume that he wouldn't be seeing consistent ice time at the top level if the Stars had an entirely healthy blue-line corps. This team has four defensemen on injured reserve, though.