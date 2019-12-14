Stars' Taylor Fedun: Tallies second goal
Fedun scored with two shots on net and two PIM in his first game back in the lineup during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
With everyone healthy on the Stars blue line, Fedun hasn't received much playing time. He was a healthy scratch for six straight games before Friday, but Fedun took full advantage of his opportunity against the Golden Knights. It will be interesting to see if he receives more playing time under new coach Rick Bowness. Fedun has two goals and nine points with a plus-3 rating in 22 games this season.
