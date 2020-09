Fedun (undisclosed) has been deemed "unfit to play" in Sunday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fedun will miss a second straight game with this mystery injury. His absence won't shake up the Stars' blue-line dynamic too much, as Fedun has averaged just 7:42 per game over 11 contests this postseason. Expect Joel Hanley to man the bottom pairing in Fedun's place.