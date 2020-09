Fedun (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in Thursday's Game 3 versus Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fedun will be on the shelf for his fourth consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury, With Stephen Johns (undisclosed) also sidelined, the Stars figure to utilize Joel Hanley in the third pairing alongside Andrej Sekera. Even once cleared to play Fedun is pointless in his last 16 outings and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.