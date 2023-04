Harley logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Harley has picked up a helper in each of his last two games. The 21-year-old defenseman has quickly settled into a third-pairing role, blocking Joel Hanley and Nils Lundkvist from getting playing time late in the season. Harley has two helpers, six blocked shots, five shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through four appearances this season.