Harley notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

The helper snapped a seven-game slump for Harley. The 22-year-old defenseman may be starting to feel the wear and tear of a full-length NHL season and a deep playoff run, as he's struggled to provide a strong two-way game in the playoffs. Harley has three helpers, 44 blocked shots, 27 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-8 rating over 17 postseason contests. He was dropped to the second pairing Wednesday after spending a majority of the playoffs alongside Miro Heiskanen on the top pairing. There may be more shuffling ahead for the Stars' defense if Chris Tanev (lower body) can't suit up Friday in Game 5.