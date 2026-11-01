Harley scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Harley caught Jet Greaves napping at the end of the first period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. This was the first tally of the season for Harley, who has handled a lot of ice time in a top-four role this season. He was down to 22:49 of ice time Saturday with the return of Esa Lindell from a lower-body injury. Harley has produced six points, 25 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances. He won't see top usage at even strength or on the power play as long as Miro Heiskanen stays healthy, and that will limit Harley's ability to pile up points.