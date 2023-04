Harley was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Harley has yet to appear in an NHL game this season, featuring exclusively for AHL Texas for which he racked up 10 goals and 24 assists in 66 contests. The promotion of the 21-year-old Harley would seem to indicate that there is an injury on the Stars' blue line, though nothing has been confirmed yet.