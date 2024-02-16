Harley recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Harley hasn't had a dry spell longer than two games since early December. The 22-year-old defenseman has just two points over five games since the All-Star break, but he's also been on the top pairing alongside Miro Heiskanen, which means much tougher defensive matchups. That pairing also tends to split the bulk of the blue-line production in Dallas, but both are solid fantasy options. Harley has 31 points, 97 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 51 appearances this season.