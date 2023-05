Harley notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

The helper was Harley's first point in seven playoff outings. He's added eight shots on goal, six hits, four blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. It's a good sign the 21-year-old has stayed in the lineup while Joel Hanley and Colin Miller rotate in on the third pairing, but Harley can only be expected to see sheltered minutes.