Harley missed Friday's practice session due to an illness but is expected to be available for Saturday's game in St. Louis, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Harley has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, recording a goal, five assists, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a hit while averaging 22:59 of ice time. Although he's dealing with an illness, it's encouraging that the Stars expect him to suit up Saturday.