Harley notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Harley has maintained his steady play with four assists over his last five games. He helped out on goals by Matt Duchene and Craig Smith in Saturday's win. Harley is up to 23 points, 68 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 42 outings. He should continue to operate as the Stars' top blueliner until Miro Heiskanen (lower body) is able to play.