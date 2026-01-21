Harley logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Harley set up Mavrik Bourque's power-play goal in the first period and an even-strength tally by Justin Hryckowian in the second. Both of those goals came in the final minute of their respective frames. Harley ended a five-game slump with the helper and is now at 18 points, 59 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating in 38 appearances. It's been a down year for the defenseman, who has logged totals of 47 and 50 points in the previous two regular seasons.