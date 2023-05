Harley logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Harley set up Luke Glendening's tip-in goal in the first period and also helped out on Ty Dellandrea's go-ahead tally in the third. Prior to Saturday, Harley had been held off the scoresheet in the Western Conference Finals. The rookie defenseman is up to one goal, eight assists, 21 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 18 playoff contests.