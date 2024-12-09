Harley scored twice on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Harley had been limited to two assists over his last six games. He had the Stars' last two goals Sunday, helping them build up a big lead in the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman was fairly steady on offense early in the season, but sometimes his defensive responsibilities will get in the way of his scoring. He's at four goals, 14 points, 59 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 27 appearances.