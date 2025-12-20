Harley scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-5 in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Harley put together a masterful performance in this contest, with his first-period tally standing as the game-winner. The 24-year-old defenseman hadn't earned a multi-point outing since Oct. 11 versus the Avalanche, and he had just one helper over five contests prior to Friday. Harley is up to two goals, 13 points, 29 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 24 appearances. Regression and injuries have kept his production down in the first half, but Harley's role on a strong team should help him bounce back over the remainder of the campaign.