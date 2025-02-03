Harley logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Harley set up a Wyatt Johnston power-play goal that tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, and he also fed Evgenii Dadonov for the go-ahead goal midway through the third. This was Harley's first multi-point effort since Jan. 7 against the Rangers. The 23-year-old defenseman has three helpers over two contests since Miro Heiskanen (knee) exited the lineup. Harley is now at 26 points (four on the power play), 108 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating over 50 appearances. He should have plenty of chances to contribute on offense as long as Heiskanen remains on injured reserve.