Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Harley has three goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. The defenseman started the year in a bottom-four role, but he's exceed 20 minutes of ice time in seven of 13 games in December, and he's seen no less than 17:06 of ice time in any contest this month. Harley is up to 16 points, 49 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 31 appearances. His 18.4 shooting percentage is unsustainable, but the 22-year-old does enough right defensively to be considered an everyday player in his first full campaign.