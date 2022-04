Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Harley snapped a 14-game point drought with his helper on the first of Jason Robertson's two goals in the game. The 20-year-old Harley has struggled to adapt to the NHL as a 20-year-old, playing in a part-time role on the third pairing for much of the season. He has three helpers, 35 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 32 outings.