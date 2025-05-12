Harley scored a goal on three shots, registered an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Harley provided an assist on Roope Hintz's power-play goal in the first period and added a goal of his own later in the frame. Harley has not looked out of place as the Stars' No. 1 defenseman while Miro Heiskanen works his way back from a knee injury. Even when Heiskanen is ready to return, which could be as soon as Game 4 on Tuesday, Harley may continue to quarterback the top power-play unit in the short term considering the former's long layoff. Harley has accounted for three markers, eight points and a minus-6 rating over 10 postseason outings.