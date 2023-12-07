Harley tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Harley set up Radek Faksa's goal in the first period before adding a power-play tally in the third to cut Dallas' deficit to 5-4. The 22-year-old blueliner has been productive of late, posting three goals and five points over his last four games. Harley now has six goals and four assists through 21 games this season while skating on the Stars' third defensive pairing and seeing limited time on the second power-play unit.