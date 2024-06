Harley notched an assist and blocked six shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

The six blocks were one off Harley's playoff high. More notably, he got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row, assisting on a Wyatt Johnston tally in the third period to break up Stuart Skinner's shutout bid. Harley has been limited to four helpers over 18 playoff outings, but he's added 50 blocks, 27 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in a top-four role.