Harley notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Harley had a bit of a rough game on defense, but he was still able to chip in his eighth point over the last six games when he assisted on Mikko Rantanen's first goal as a Star. The 23-year-old Harley is up to 11 goals, 27 helpers, 11 power-play points, 130 shots on net, 86 blocks and a plus-25 rating over 61 appearances this season. Harley took a bridge deal as a restricted free agent this past September, and he'll regain that status, plus arbitration rights, after next season, at which point he'll likely be due a large raise as part of an impressive core in Dallas.