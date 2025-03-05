Harley scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Harley earned his third straight multi-point effort. That second point was a big one, as he netted the game-winning goal with just under five seconds left in regulation, sparing the Stars embarrassment after they blew a 3-1 lead. The defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 11 contests, earning four goals and 10 assists in that span. He's up to 11 goals, 37 points, 124 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 59 outings overall.