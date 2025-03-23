Harley scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

The 23-year-old blueliner opened and closed the scoring on the afternoon, beating Ivan Fedotov through heavy traffic early in the first period before slipping the puck through Samuel Ersson's five-hole just nine seconds into OT. Harley has tied his career high in goals with 15 on the season, and he's surging to close out the schedule. Over the last 11 games, he's recorded five multi-point performances while collecting five goals and 13 points.