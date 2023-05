Harley posted an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kraken in Game 5.

Harley didn't have a point in the first round, but he's picked up a goal and four helpers over five games in the second round. The defenseman's confidence is clearly growing as he gets more involved in the offensive zone. He's added 13 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 playoff outings.