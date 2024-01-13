Harley notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Harley played a season-high 27:07 in an effort to help the Stars get back into the contest. His goal-scoring talent has dried up over the last 10 games, but he has five assists and a plus-5 rating in that span. The 22-year-old is at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances. Harley appears to be the Stars' top blueliner with Miro Heiskanen (lower body) on the shelf.