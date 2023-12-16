Harley scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Harley buried his own rebound for the Stars' third goal. It was the first shorthanded point of his career, but it likely won't be his last as he continues to grow and earn more responsibilities at both ends of the ice. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, four assists, 39 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances. His 17.9 shooting percentage won't last, but he has the tools to be an effective blueliner in deeper fantasy formats this year as well as all dynasty leagues.