Harley scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Harley scored at 3:51 of the second period, answering Nick Suzuki's opening goal in the opening minute of the frame. After two scoreless outings following the All-Star break, Harley's back on the scoresheet, alleviating any fears of a prolonged slump. The 22-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a huge breakout this season with 13 goals, 30 points, 95 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 49 contests. He's on the Stars' top pairing and second power-play unit, though sustaining his 13.7 shooting percentage will likely be difficult.