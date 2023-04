Harley posted an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Harley's first NHL point of the season came in his third game since his call-up. The 21-year-old defenseman has seemingly leapfrogged both Joel Hanley and Nils Lundkvist on the depth chart thanks to his strong defensive play. Harley has one helper, a plus-4 rating, two shots on net and six blocked shots through three outings, and he's been paired with a steady veteran in Colin Miller.