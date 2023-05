Harley logged an assist, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Harley continued to play well in the second round with a goal and five helpers over his last six contests. He had a shot tipped in by Joel Kiviranta in the third period of Saturday's game. In addition to his six points, Harley has 13 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff outings.