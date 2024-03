Harley logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Harley set up a Jason Robertson tally in the third period. With four points over his last three games, Harley has bounced back nicely from a swoon in early March. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 39 points, 128 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-18 rating over 67 appearances.