Harley scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Harley ended a 16-game goal drought at a great time, scoring the decisive goal with 1:07 left in the third period. The 24-year-old defenseman has a pair of multi-point efforts over the last four games, so his offense may be starting to come around. He's up to three goals, 20 points, 63 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 41 outings this season, well behind the pace that earned him 50 points in 78 regular-season contests last year.