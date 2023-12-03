Watch Now:

Harley scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Harley got a chance on the second power-play unit with Nils Lundkvist scratched Saturday. If that development sticks in the long run, Harley's fantasy value could increase, especially if the Stars' power play also rises. The 22-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two games, and he's up to five tallies, three assists, 26 shots on net and 33 blocked shots through 19 contests overall.

More News