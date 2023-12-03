Harley scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Harley got a chance on the second power-play unit with Nils Lundkvist scratched Saturday. If that development sticks in the long run, Harley's fantasy value could increase, especially if the Stars' power play also rises. The 22-year-old has a goal and an assist over his last two games, and he's up to five tallies, three assists, 26 shots on net and 33 blocked shots through 19 contests overall.